Tata Investment Corporation Stock Split: Check Record Date, Details And Split Ratio

Tata Investment Corporation has announced its first-ever stock split on Monday along with its financial results for the quarter ended June 2025.

Tata Investment Corporation: Stock Split Ratio

The company has announced its first ever stock split in a 1:10 ratio. The board approved the sub-division of one equity share with a face value of Rs 10 into ten fully paid-up equity shares with a value of Re 1 each.

The aim behind this stock-split was to enhance liquidity and improve affordability for retail investors.

This decision is also subject to approval by shareholders through a postal ballot, as well as any applicable statutory or regulatory clearances.

What Is The Reason Behind This Stock Split?

The objective of the stock split is to make its equity shares more affordable and encourage broader retail participation in the company’s ownership. The move is also expected to improve the liquidity of the stock in the market, Tata Investment Corporation said in a statement.

After receiving necessary approvals, the company will announce the record date for the subdivision of shares in due course.

As per Trendlyne data, this is the first time when the company is splitting its shares. However, the firm has also previously offered bonus shares to its shareholders in a 1:2 ratio in 2005.

Tata Investment Corporation Q1 Results

For the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26, the company posted a 11.6% year-on-year (YoY) jump in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 146.30 crore, versus Rs 131.07 crore in the year-ago period, while its revenue from operations stood at Rs 145.46 crore, up from Rs 142.46 crore in Q1FY25, highlighting a 2.1% YoY increase.