Tata Issues Templated Statement After Ahmedabad-London Flight With 242 Onboard Crashed Near Ahmedabad Airport

The Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran on Thursday condoled the individuals affected by the tragic Air India plane crash incident in Ahmedabad.

What Did Tata Group Chairman Say?

The Tata Group Chairman, N Chandrasekaran in a statement said, "With profound sorrow I confirm that Air India Flight 171 operating Ahmedabad London Gatwick was involved in a tragic accident today. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of all those affected by this devastating event."

"At this moment, our primary focus is on supporting all the affected people and their families. We are doing everything in our power to assist the emergency response teams at the site and to provide all necessary support and care to those impacted," he added.

He further added that further details will be shared as they receive more verified information.

Additionally, an emergency centre has been activated and support teams have been set up for families seeking information, the Chairman further informed.

Air India Flight AI171 Crash: Details

An Air India passenger flight AI171, crashed minutes after take-off near the Adani-Airport premises on Thursday afternoon.

The flight was headed from Ahmedabad to London and after it crashed a thick veil of smoke was seen around the residential area near Ghoda Camp, Ahmedabad, where the plane crashed.