Tata Motors’ Commercial Vehicles Arm to Debut on Bourses November 12 After Demerger Milestone

Tata Motors is set to reach a major corporate milestone this week as its demerged commercial vehicles arm — Tata Motors Ltd. (formerly TML Commercial Vehicles Ltd.) — is scheduled to list on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday, November 12, 2025. The listing marks the final phase of Tata Motors’ ambitious restructuring, which divided the auto giant into two independent, publicly listed entities: one focused on passenger vehicles and electric mobility, including the Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) business, and the other on commercial vehicles. In a regulatory filing, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. (TMPVL) confirmed that both exchanges have approved the listing and trading of the commercial vehicle company’s equity shares, paving the way for its debut this week. Shareholders of Tata Motors will receive one share of the newly demerged company for every share held as of the record date, October 14, 2025.

A total of 368 crore equity shares with a face value of Rs 2 each will be admitted to trading under the ticker symbol “TMCV.” As per standard procedure, the stock will remain in the trade-for-trade segment for the first 10 sessions, to ensure orderly price discovery for the newly listed firm. The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai Bench, had cleared the demerger through orders issued on August 25 and September 10, 2025.



Earlier, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles debuted on October 14, 2025, with shares opening at Rs 400 apiece after a pre-open price discovery session. Based on Tata Motors’ pre-demerger closing price of Rs 660.75, analysts had pegged the implied value of the commercial vehicles business at around Rs 260 per share.



The passenger vehicle arm is slated to announce its first quarterly results post-demerger on November 14. Since its listing, TMPVL shares have gained nearly 4%, closing at Rs 410.7 on the NSE in the latest session.