Tata Motors Demerger 2025: Record Date, Share Price Today And Key Details

Tata Motors is hitting the headlines with its much-anticipated demerger, a strategic move to split its business into two independent powerhouses: one focused on commercial vehicles and the other on passenger vehicles.

This isn’t just a corporate reshuffle; it’s a game-changer for shareholders, investors, and the Indian automotive industry. With the record date set for October 14, 2025.

Tata Motors Demerger- All Key Details

Tata Motors is dividing its business into two distinct entities to sharpen focus and unlock value. The Commercial Vehicle (CV) business, which includes trucks, buses, and heavy-duty vehicles, will form TML Commercial Vehicles Ltd (TMLCV), led by industry veteran Girish Wagh.

Meanwhile, the Passenger Vehicle (PV) business, covering cars, SUVs, electric vehicles (EVs), and the luxury brand Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), will operate under Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd (TMPVL), headed by Shailesh Chandra.

This demerger allows each entity to chart its own course, tailoring strategies to their unique markets.

The CV business can double down on logistics and heavy-duty transport, while the PV arm can focus on innovation in EVs and luxury vehicles.

What Tata Motors' Shareholders Need to Know

The record date is the key moment for investors. Tata Motors has set October 14, 2025, as the date to determine who qualifies for shares in the new TMLCV.

If you own Tata Motors shares on this date, you’re in for a 1:1 share swap. For instance, if you own 100 Tata Motors shares on October 14, 2025, you’ll end upwith 100 shares in TMLCV (commercial vehicles) and 100 shares in TMPVL (passenger vehicles).

Your overall ownership percentage remains unchanged, but you now have stakes in two focused companies with distinct growth trajectories.

Additionally, Tata Motors has fixed October 10, 2025, as the record date for transferring specific non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to TMLCV.

If you hold these NCDs, keep an eye on this date to understand how your investments will be affected.

When Will TMLCV Hit the Market?

The new TML Commercial Vehicles Ltd is set to list on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), ensuring liquidity and accessibility for investors.

While Tata Motors hasn’t announced the exact listing date, it’s expected to be shared after the share allotment process is complete.

Investors should stay tuned for updates, as this listing will mark TMLCV’s debut as a standalone player in the commercial vehicle space.

Tata Motors Share Price: A Snapshot

On October 8, 2025, Tata Motors shares opened at Rs 695 on the BSE, with a high of Rs 702.25, a low of Rs 680 and it closed at Rs 681.30 .

The stock saw a dip of 2.41%, reflecting market fluctuations amid anticipation of the demerger.

This split will be influencing share prices, especially as the record date approaches.

The Road Ahead

Tata Motors’ demerger is more than a corporate restructuring; it’s a bold step toward creating two agile, market-focused companies.

With Girish Wagh steering TMLCV and Shailesh Chandra leading TMPVL, both entities are backed by experienced leadership to navigate competitive landscapes.

As the record date of October 14, 2025, approaches, shareholders should ensure their holdings are in place to benefit from this transformation.