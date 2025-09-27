Tata Motors Demerger: Key Record Date, Share-Swap Ratio, and What Shareholders Need to Know

Tata Motors is set to split its commercial vehicle (CV) and passenger vehicle (PV) businesses into two independent listed companies from October 1, 2025. The move follows approvals from the board, regulators, and the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

Girish Wagh will lead the commercial vehicle entity, while Shailesh Chandra will head the passenger vehicle business, which includes electric vehicle operations and certain investments such as Jaguar Land Rover (JLR).



The company says the demerger will allow each business to pursue its strategy more effectively, improve accountability, and unlock shareholder value. The CV and PV units have distinct growth drivers, capital requirements, and market dynamics, making separation a strategic decision.

Effective Date, Appointed Date, and Operational Timeline

Effective date: October 1, 2025, when the demerger legally takes effect.



Appointed date: July 1, 2025, for accounting and valuation purposes.



Operational timeline: Share allotment, separate tickers, and listing procedures will follow after the effective date.

Share-Swap Ratio and Record Date

Shareholders will receive one share in the new CV company (TMLCV) for each Tata Motors share they hold, maintaining identical ownership proportions in both entities. This 1:1 ratio eliminates fractional allocations. The official record date to determine shareholder eligibility has not yet been announced; Tata Motors will notify exchanges once finalized.

New entities and renaming

TML Commercial Vehicles Limited (TMLCV): Will hold the CV business and is expected to be renamed ‘Tata Motors Limited’. Current Tata Motors Limited: Will retain the PV business, including EVs and JLR exposure, and will be renamed ‘Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited’.

Shareholder impact

Shares will be credited automatically to demat accounts post-corporate action. Voting power remains largely unchanged due to the 1:1 swap. Each company will declare dividends independently, based on its standalone earnings.

