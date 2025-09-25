Tata Motors Shares Drop 4% Intra-Day on JLR Cyberattack Concern

Tata Motors shares fell sharply on Thursday, hitting an intraday low of Rs 655.30, down 4% from the previous day’s close of Rs 682.95, before recovering slightly to trade at Rs 667.00, down 2.34%.

The decline made it the top loser on the Nifty 50 index, as investors reacted to fears of a potential €2 billion loss from a cyberattack on the company’s UK subsidiary, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR). The projected financial impact could exceed Tata Motors’ net profit for fiscal year 2025, adding to market uncertainty.



The cyberattack has reportedly disrupted JLR’s Information Technology (IT) systems, affecting production schedules, supply chains, and vehicle deliveries. Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), the United Kingdom’s largest carmaker, had earlier has extended the closure of its British factories until October 1 following a cyberattack earlier this month, as per media reports. The attack has left the company’s operations largely paralyzed, creating strain across smaller suppliers who depend on JLR’s production.

While Tata Motors has not provided an official estimate of the losses, the company is reportedly taking measures to restore affected systems, strengthen cybersecurity, and limit operational downtime. Despite these efforts, the sharp share price fall underscores investor caution over the scale of the potential financial fallout. The automaker operates three factories in Britain that collectively produce around 1,000 vehicles per day.

According to Bloomberg, tens of millions of pounds in losses are estimated, and approximately 33,000 employees have been asked to remain at home while the investigation and recovery efforts continue, as per media reports.