Tata Motors Demerger: When Will Commercial Vehicles Shares Start Trading?

Tata Motors’ long-anticipated corporate split has now taken full effect, paving the way for two separate listed entities — Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd (TMPV) and Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles Ltd (TMLCV). The demerger officially came into force on October 1, 2025, with October 14 set as the record date for shareholder entitlements.



Under the approved restructuring plan, existing shareholders of Tata Motors have been allotted one share of Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles Ltd for every share held in the parent company. The new shares have already been credited to the respective demat accounts of eligible investors.



However, many shareholders have noticed that while the TMLCV shares appear in their holdings, they remain non-tradable on stock market platforms.



This is a routine post-demerger step, as the new entity’s shares remain frozen until the stock exchanges — the BSE and NSE — complete their listing and approval processes. The exchanges must issue final clearances before trading can commence.

Once the approvals are granted, investors will be able to buy and sell TMLCV shares, and official notifications will be sent by the exchanges or brokerage platforms.



Based on standard regulatory timelines, the listing and activation of TMLCV shares are expected to take between 45 and 60 days from the date of application. If the schedule proceeds as planned, trading in Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles Ltd could begin by late November 2025, pending all necessary clearances.

