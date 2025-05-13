Tata Motors Q4 Results 2025: TaMo's Net Profit Slumps 51% To Rs 8,470 Cr; JLR, CV Shine, PV Struggles

Tata Motors reported its consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter of FY25. | Image: Tata Motors

Tata Motors Q4 FY25 Results: Tata Motors reported its consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter of FY25, showing a modest 0.4% rise in revenue to Rs 1,19,502 crore.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 8,470 crore for Q4 FY25, down over 51% from Rs 17,407 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company’s EBITDA stood at Rs 16,700 crore, marking a 4.1% decline year-on-year, while Profit Before Tax (before exceptional items) rose significantly by Rs 2,526 crore to reach Rs 12,068 crore.

Notably, automotive free cash flows improved to Rs 19,400 crore, up by Rs 5,300 crore compared to the previous year.

Tata Motors Dividend 2025

The company has recommended the declaration of a final dividend of Rs 6 per Equity Share of Rs 2 each (@ 300%) for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.

The dividend, if declared at the AGM, shall be paid to the eligible shareholders on or before June 24, 2025.

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) Performance

The company's luxury arm, Jaguar Land Rover, posted revenues of £7.7 billion, a slight decline of 1.7% year-on-year.

However, operational performance remained healthy, with EBITDA margin at 15.3%, down by 100 basis points.

The EBIT margin improved to 10.7%, up 150 basis points, reflecting better cost control and product mix. Profit before tax (before exceptional items) stood at £214 million.

Commercial Vehicles (CV) Segment

The Tata Commercial Vehicles division posted revenues of Rs 21,485 crore, a marginal drop of 0.5% over the previous year.

Despite this, profitability improved with EBITDA margin rising by 20 basis points to 12.2%, and EBIT margin increasing to 9.7%, up by 10 basis points. The division's PBT (bei) rose to Rs 2,073 crore, up Rs 89 crore from last year.

Passenger Vehicles (PV) Segment

The Passenger Vehicles segment saw a more challenging quarter. Revenue fell by 13.1% to Rs 12,543 crore. While the EBITDA margin improved to 7.9% (up 60 basis points), the EBIT margin declined sharply to 1.6%, a drop of 130 basis points. The segment also reported a loss at the PBT (bei) level, with a figure of Rs (144) crore, widening from the previous year’s loss of Rs (340) crore for the full year.

Full-Year FY25 Overview

For the full FY25, Tata Motors posted consolidated revenue of Rs 4,39,695 crore, an increase of 1.3%. Consolidated EBITDA margin stood at 13.1%, and EBIT margin at 7.9%, both seeing slight movements year-over-year.