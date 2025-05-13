Tata Motors Q4 Preview: All Eyes On Dividend, NCD Fundraiser Call And Key Levels To Watch

Tata Motors Q4 Preview: Auto major Tata Motors is expected to report a mixed performance for quarter ended March 2025, with revenue remaining flat, and margins under pressure.

Meanwhile, as a result of Trump's 25 per cent tariffs on the auto sector has been withdrawn, a positive indicator for the Tata subsidiary's Jaguar Land Rover business. Tata Motors closed 1.70 per cent higher on Friday at Rs 720.55.

According to Gurugram-headquartered brokerage firm Emkay,"Stock is near to resistance of 725. Sustainability above 725 will favour bulls. Stock will maintain bullish tone above 680."

"Long build-up has been seen since the beginning of the expiry (OI +0.4%, Price +6.7%). At $620mn OI is below its 1Y mean [-0.74 SD].1M Volatility spread vis-à-vis NIFTY is slightly expensive compared to historical average, at 22.7 IV Vs 20.7IV average spread 1 day before results," it said.

"Max call/put OI is at 800/650 strike with call addition of 1507 lots at 800 strike and put addition of 1533 lots at 720 strike," it added.

Reportedly, its' also expected that commercial and passenger vehicle segments will show stability or enhancement in profitability. The upcoming result would constitute a mix bag of product mix, market dynamics, and cost pressures.

Tata Motors Q4FY25 Results: Date And time

According to an exchange filing, the Mumbai-headquartered Tata Motors informed that its board of directors will consider and approve the audited financial results both standalone and consolidated for the fourth quarter and financial year ending March 31, 2025 on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

The core members at this Tata Group subsidiary will also recommend to shareholders for approval to declare a dividend, if any, on the ordinary shares of the company for the financial year ending March 31, 2025, at the forthcoming 80th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company.

Tata Motors Q3FY25 Result

Passenger and commercial vehicle major Tata Motors on Wednesday posted a 22.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in net profit to Rs 5,451 crore for the third quarter of FY25 on muted revenue growth of 2.7 per cent to Rs 1,13,575 crore.