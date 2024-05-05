Advertisement

TaMo on patent push: In a milestone for its research and development (R&D) auto major Tata Motors has achieved record numbers of patent approvals in the fiscal year 2023-24.

Tata Motors achieved its highest-ever number of patent grants with 333 approvals in FY24, taking its total count to over 850 patents. Besides, the automotive player filed 222 patents and 117 design applications during the same period, reflecting a historic high.

Rajendra Petkar, President & Chief Technology Officer at Tata Motors, stressed on the company's commitment to pioneering automotive excellence in the face of evolving mobility trends.

The patents filed and granted by Tata Motors address critical automotive megatrends such as connectivity, electrification, sustainability, and safety, covering various vehicle systems including powertrain, suspension, brakes, and emission control, he said.

As both Tata Motors and M&M continue to push the boundaries of innovation, they remain steadfast in their mission to shape a smarter, more connected future for the automotive industry and beyond.

M&M's patents

On Saturday, Mahindra & Mahindra, the automotive and farm equipment flagship of the Mahindra Group, has achieved a milestone by receiving a record 674 patents in FY24, the most of any Indian 4-wheeler automobile/farm equipment manufacturer. A bulk of these approvals were obtained from the Indian Patent office, showcasing the company's commitment to fostering indigenous innovation.

Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director & CEO (Auto & Farm Sectors) at M&M, highlighted the company's dedication to remaining future-ready through substantial investments in research and development. With a total of 1,185 patents across various geographies, and 193 applications awaiting approval as of March 31, 2024, M&M continues to lead the charge in technological advancement.

The scope of M&M's patents encompasses a diverse array of functions, including powertrain for both internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicles (EV), vehicle mechanical systems, electronics, manufacturing processes, electric tractors, and advanced engineering solutions, said a company statement.