Tata Motors milestone: Leading commercial vehicle maker Tata Motors on Tuesday said that it has achieved a significant milestone of its 9th lakh vehicle rollout from its state-of-the-art Lucknow facility.

Spread across 600 acres, the Lucknow has played an important role for Tata Motors' sustainable manufacturing practices, with it has been recognised as a water-positive plant by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), said a company statement.

The facility houses a 6MW solar power plant, significantly reducing its carbon footprint. The facility augments ultra-modern vehicle manufacturing stations such as robotic paint booth and body-in-white shop featuring robotic spot welding, amongst other highlights. Since its inception in 1992, the facility has rolled out cargo and passenger commercial vehicles including light, intermediate, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, as well as electric and fuel cell electric buses.

Women's empowerment

Speaking at the 9th lakh vehicle rollout from Tata Motors' Lucknow facility, Durga Shanker Mishra, Chief Secretary, Government of Uttar Pradesh said, “I commend Tata Motors for reaching this significant milestone. The company’s commitment to women's empowerment, exemplified by over 22 per cent women representation among new hires this year, marks a significant step forward for women in the manufacturing sector.”

Vishal Badshah, Vice President and Head – Operations, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles said, “The rollout of our 9,00,000th vehicle from the Lucknow facility is a momentous occasion for Tata Motors. This facility has been pivotal in the manufacturing of our advanced electric buses, and has successfully delivered over 1,200 units, which have cumulatively clocked lakhs of kilometres across the country,"

Uttar Pradesh has been one of our key markets and the Government of Uttar Pradesh’s impetus on infrastructure development has been a key enabler in boosting the sales of commercial vehicles. With our focus on Industry 4.0 integration, this facility has been delivering safe, smart and green mobility solutions to our customers. We extend our gratitude to our customers, partners, and all colleagues as we celebrate this milestone, said the Tata Motors VP and Head, Operations Badshah.

