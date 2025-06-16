Tata Motors' Share Price Falls Over 5% - Is JLR's Margin Warning to Blame?

Shares of Tata Motors declined by over 5% on Monday on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The stock plunged in the wake of its British luxury arm Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) issuing a muted outlook for the financial year 2026.

From the previous close of Rs 712.05, Tata Motors' stock fell to around Rs 672.95 apiece in intraday trade, erasing a significant chunk of recent gains, as per NSE.

What triggered the sell-off?

The market reaction followed JLR’s announcement that it now expects its EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) margin to be in the range of 5% to 7% in FY26, which is well below its earlier forecast of around 10%. Furthermore, the British carmaker stated that its free cash flow for the same period is likely to be “near breakeven,” as against £1.5 billion generated in FY25.

The warning comes in the wake of rising global geopolitical tensions among various countries. It may be recalled that JLR had temporarily paused shipments to the United States after Washington raised tariffs on a range of foreign-made electric vehicles and components. With the British firm accounting for over a quarter of JLR’s sales and having no manufacturing presence there, the British carmaker is particularly exposed to these protectionist measures.

Why it concerns Tata Motors

The cautious guidance from JLR, which contributes around 70% of Tata Motors' consolidated revenue and nearly 80% of its profits, has rattled investor sentiment. It is believed that lowered margin outlook signals potential earnings pressure ahead for Tata Motors.

How can the impact be moderated?

In order to mitigate the impact, JLR is looking to reroute shipments to regions not affected by tariffs and may also explore pricing adjustments in the market. Some media reports suggest that company executives have indicated they are closely monitoring trade negotiations between the UK and the US, which could provide some breather.

Domestic market pressures

In its domestic market too, Tata Motors is facing signs of demand cooling off. Its PV sales slowed in April and May, while the CV segment showed mixed trends. Combined with JLR’s cautious guidance, this has added to concerns about the company's near-term earnings trajectory.

Business Outlook

While JLR’s outlook has prompted a sharp market reaction, the coming quarters is expected to be instrumental in determining how Tata Motors navigates these external challenges. Much will depend on how JLR responds to shifting global trade dynamics and whether any policy relief emerges on the tariff front, as per industry analysts.