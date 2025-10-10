Updated 10 October 2025 at 12:10 IST
Tata Motors Shares Gain Over 1% Amid Crucial Tata Trusts Board Meet — What’s Driving the Stock
Tata Motors’ share price remained in focus on Friday as Tata Trusts’ board convened for a crucial meeting amid reports of internal discord and leadership struggles. The meet, coinciding with Ratan Tata’s first death anniversary, comes just days after senior Tata leaders met Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Tata Motors’ share price opened higher in Friday’s session as investors tracked key developments surrounding Tata Trusts’ leadership meeting.
The stock opened at Rs 683.05, touched a high of Rs 688.60, and was trading at Rs 682.55, up 2.45 (0.36%) at 11:34 am.
Tata Motors Share Price
Over the past 10 years, Tata Motors’ stock has surged 91.30%, while the five-year gain stands at a strong 391.77%. In the last three years, it rose 71.95%, though it has fallen 26.70% over the past one year. The stock has seen a 16.78% rise in the last six months but declined 3.97% in the past month and 4.91% over the last week.
Tata Trusts Board Meets Amid Internal Rifts
The Board of Trustees of Tata Trusts is meeting today, October 10, 2025, in what many see as a defining moment for India’s oldest and most respected conglomerate. The meeting’s timing is symbolic, it comes a day after the first death anniversary of Ratan Tata, the legendary industrialist who led the Trusts for decades.
Those expected to attend include Noel Tata, Chairman of Tata Trusts; N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons; Venu Srinivasan, Vice-Chairman of Tata Trusts; and trustees Darius Khambata and Mehli Mistry, the latter being a cousin of the late Cyrus Mistry and a long-time associate of Ratan Tata.
Noel Tata’s Leadership Underlined After Reported ‘Truce’
Amid weeks of internal tension, sources told Republic TV that a “temporary truce” had been reached among the trustees on Thursday.
“Truce more or less arrived at, things calmer now,” sources within the Tata Group told Arnab Goswami, Editor-in-Chief, Republic Media Network.
The sources clarified that the tussle wasn’t between Noel Tata and the Shapoorji group, adding that Mehli Mistry was not acting on behalf of the Shapoorji faction as speculated.
Insiders also confirmed that Noel Tata’s leadership has been reaffirmed across internal communications.
“The message has been clearly relayed across all levels within the establishment that the Tata Group, under Noel Tata’s leadership, has to remain stable,” a source added.
High-Level Government Outreach Reflects Concern
The internal unrest has drawn government attention. Just days ago, top Tata Group leaders, including Noel Tata, N Chandrasekaran, Venu Srinivasan, and Darius Khambata, met Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi.
According to a PTI report, the meeting, held at Shah’s residence, was aimed at ensuring “smooth leadership transition and governance clarity” within the Trusts, which collectively hold about 66% of Tata Sons, the holding company of the $350-billion Tata Group.
Sources told Republic Business that the government was keen to prevent instability within the group, given its economic significance and wide-ranging impact on Indian industry and philanthropy.
Why the Meeting Matters for Tata Motors Investors
The ongoing friction dates back to September 2025, when Vijay Singh, former Defence Secretary and trustee, skipped a crucial board meeting to consider his reappointment as a Tata Sons director.
That absence reportedly deepened the divide between the Noel Tata and Mehli Mistry camps, raising concerns about governance and succession planning.
Given Tata Trusts’ controlling stake in Tata Sons, any leadership uncertainty can directly influence the group’s listed entities, including Tata Motors, Tata Steel, TCS, and Tata Capital.
