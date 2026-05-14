Tata Motors Shares Plummet Over 4% After Posting Solid Q4 FY26 Results

TMCV Share Price: After the automotive giant posted its Q4 results, the shares of Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles (TMCV) fell over 4% to hit an intra-day low of ₹367.50 apiece on Thursday's trading session.

TMCV Q4 Results

Tata Motors’ Commercial Vehicle reported a standalone net profit of ₹2,406 crore for the quarter ended March, signalling a 70% increase from ₹1,419 crore reported in the year-ago period.

Revenue for the quarter increased 22% year-on-year to ₹24,452 crore, while EBITDA climbed 35% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹3,400 crore. The company reported an EBITDA margin of 13.9%, up 130 basis points year-on-year and ahead of its medium-term guidance.

The commercial vehicles business' EBIT margin improved 220 basis points to 12.1 percent, supported by higher volumes, better realisations and cost efficiencies, though partly offset by higher input costs.

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Commercial vehicle wholesales stood at 1,32,000 units in Q4 FY26, up 25 percent year-on-year. In the fiscal year ended March 31, the total wholesales rose 14% to 428,000 units. Domestic and export volumes increased 12 % and 54%, respectively during FY26.

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Tata Motors said the company delivered a record performance in Q4FY26 and a strong full-year showing, supported by disciplined execution and continued focus on profitable growth.

The company’s board of directors also recommended a final dividend of ₹4 per equity share with a face value of ₹2 each for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026. The dividend, subject to shareholder approval at the AGM, will be paid to eligible shareholders on or before July 2, 2026.