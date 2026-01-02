Tata Power Sees Block Deal of 46.9 Lakh Shares in Early Trade

Shares of Tata Power Co Ltd observed a notable block transaction in early market activity on Friday. 46.9 lakh equity shares changed hands in a single block deal on the major exchanges.

In a block deal, a large volume of shares is traded privately between institutional participants at a predetermined price, outside of the live regular order book. Such transactions often signal portfolio rebalancing by funds, institutional strategy shifts, or block trading by anchor investors. This can influence early trading sentiment in the underlying stock.

The block deal was executed at ₹390.60 per share, with a total of 1,032,752 shares being sold. The identities of the buyers and sellers are typically disclosed later in exchange filings or regulatory disclosures.

The Share Price Rise

Tata Power’s share price was trading with heightened activity, up by 2.24% following the block deal, as participants digested the impact of the large off-market trade on liquidity and short-term supply.

Investors and analysts will watch for regulatory filings by Tata Power or broker disclosures to gain clarity on the counterparties and price levels in the transaction. Large block trades can sometimes reflect strategic moves by mutual funds, insurance companies, foreign portfolio investors, or corporate promoters.

