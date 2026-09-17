Tata Sons Board Backs Chandra for 5 More Years, Noel Tata Calls Decision Illegal

Tata Trusts, the largest shareholder accounting for 66% of stake in Tata Sons reiterated in a statement that N Chandrasekaran’s decision not to offer himself for reappointment as the chairman of Tata Sons, upon the conclusion of his current tenure had been accepted and had attained finality. The statement comes on the back of Chandrashekharan publicly announcing his decision to not seek reappointment as the Chairman of Tata Sons on August 1.

However, in a much-anticipated board meeting on Thursday, Tata Sons approved a five-year extension for N Chandrasekaran as chairman of the Tata Group holding company, allowing him to continue leading the group. But the decisions was not unanimous, as the board voted 4-1 in favor of N Chandrasekaran continuing as the leader.

Noel Tata, the Tata Trusts chairman considered the vote “illegal”, challenging the validity of a decision that could have significant implications for the leadership of India’s largest business group, according to reports. “I voted against Chandra’s appointment as chairman. My veto was wrongfully overridden on the basis of a legal opinion. The decision is illegal. I recorded my dissent,” Meanwhile, Venu Srinivasan, the non-executive director on the board of Tata Sons voted in favor of N. Chandrasekaran’s reappointment as the Executive Chairman of Tata Sons, putting him in direct opposition to Noel Tata.

In the Tata Sons board meeting, two issues were discussed, one was about the mandatory listing of Tata Sons and another dealt with the company’s top leadership.

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