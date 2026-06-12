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Tata Sons Board Meet Today: What's On The Agenda?

Tata Sons, the principal investment holding company of the Tata Group, is holding a board meeting on Friday, June 12, 2026.

Nitin Waghela
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Tata Sons Board Meet Today
Tata Sons Board Meet Today | Image: Republic

Tata Sons, the principal investment holding company of the Tata Group, is holding a board meeting on Friday, June 12, 2026.

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This meeting is expected to be a pivotal moment for Chairman N. Chandrasekaran as he addresses two major strategic priorities: the company’s regulatory status with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the planned exit of the Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) group, the company's largest minority shareholder.

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 Nitin Waghela
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