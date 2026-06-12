Tata Sons Board Meet Today: What's On The Agenda?
Tata Sons, the principal investment holding company of the Tata Group, is holding a board meeting on Friday, June 12, 2026.
- Republic Business
- 1 min read
Tata Sons, the principal investment holding company of the Tata Group, is holding a board meeting on Friday, June 12, 2026.
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This meeting is expected to be a pivotal moment for Chairman N. Chandrasekaran as he addresses two major strategic priorities: the company’s regulatory status with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the planned exit of the Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) group, the company's largest minority shareholder.