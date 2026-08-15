Race to Lead Tata Sons Heats Up as Executives, Noel Tata's Children Emerge as Contenders

The search for Tata Sons' next chairman has officially begun, days after N Chandrasekaran said he would not seek reappointment when his current term ends in February 2027, setting off a leadership contest at India's largest business conglomerate.

Finding a successor to lead the 158-year-old group is now the board's top priority, with a mix of veteran executives and members of the founding family already emerging as contenders.

Tata Steel Managing Director and CEO T V Narendran has emerged as a leading candidate. A company lifer who joined Tata Steel in 1988, Narendran has overseen the steelmaker's expansion and a strengthening of its finances. He is widely seen as one of two CEOs that Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata regularly consults, the other being Tata Power CEO Praveer Sinha, who is also drawing attention in early discussions. There has been no official confirmation from Tata Sons on a frontrunner.

The early shortlist also includes Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles CEO Shailesh Chandra and Tata Chemicals CEO Ramakrishnan Mukundan. Tata Sons Chief Financial Officer Saurabh Agrawal's name has also started circulating in group circles.

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Family's Next Gen in the Spotlight

The search is not limited to corporate executives. Noel Tata's children, Neville and Maya, have recently joined Tata Trusts as trustees, putting the founding family's next generation firmly in the frame. Neville, 32, has helped build value-fashion brand Zudio, while Maya brings digital commerce experience from her time at Tata Digital. Reports suggest Noel may look to elevate one of his children to the top job rather than take it on himself.

Chandrasekaran Stepping Down

Chandrasekaran's own resignation letter indicates the exit was not straightforward. He said his proposed term extension had been pending for six months and did not go through because one board member did not support it. Local reports point to friction with Noel Tata over profitability and capital allocation to loss-making businesses. Tata Sons' consolidated net profit slipped 35% to ₹266 billion in the year ended March 2026, as losses piled up at Air India, Tata Digital and Tata Electronics.

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The Sir Dorabji Tata Trust has said it respects Chandrasekaran's decision and pledged full support for a smooth transition. Its trustees have already passed a resolution to set up a Selection Committee to recommend his successor.

The succession carries weight beyond boardroom politics. Under Chandrasekaran, Tata Sons made some of its largest-ever capital commitments, including bankrolling India's first semiconductor plant and pushing the group's ambitions to become a major supplier to Apple. Those bets now hang on who takes over next.

All eyes are now on the August 18 board meeting, where the SRTT and SDTT trusts, which together hold a majority stake in Tata Sons, are expected to decide how the Selection Committee will be formed. Tata Sons has roughly seven months left to name its next chairman.