Tata Steel Q4 Results Preview 2025: Key Expectations, Dividend Buzz & Stock Trend

Tata Steel will declare its fourth quarter and full-year FY25 financial results on Monday, May 12, 2025, and the Street is closely watching for a possible dividend announcement along with the earnings.

Tata Steel Q4 Results Preview 2025

Ahead of the Q4 earnings, analysts at Emkay have noted notable movements in Tata Steel’s derivatives data.



“Short covering has been seen since the beginning of the expiry (OI -2.5%, Price +2.8%). At $395 million, OI is above its 1-year mean by +0.23 standard deviations,” Emkay’s note highlighted.



They further added that the 1-month volatility spread vis-à-vis Nifty appears attractive, trading at 14.5 IV versus a 19.5 IV average spread one day before results.



Additionally, the maximum call and put open interest is concentrated at the Rs 145 and Rs 140 strike prices, respectively, indicating a tight trading range.

The brokerage report also mentioned the stock is currently in a “sideways to negative” trend, with resistance pegged at Rs 147 and support at Rs 137.



Tata Steel Share Price History: Long-Term Gains, Recent Weakness

Tata Steel has delivered stellar long-term returns. Over the last 10 years, the stock has surged 313.77%, while in 5 years, it has delivered an impressive 423.09%.

However, recent performance has been more muted:

3-year return: +13.98%

2-year return: +30.31%

1-year return: -11.88%

6-month return: -3.25%

3-month return: -3.22%

1-month return: +12.22%

1-week return: +1.03%

Tata Steel Q4 Results Date and Time

As per the exchange filing, the agenda for the Board of Directors’ meeting includes:

Approval of audited standalone and unaudited consolidated financial results for Q4FY25.

Approval of audited standalone and consolidated results for the full financial year ending March 31, 2025.

Consideration of dividend recommendation for FY25.