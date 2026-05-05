The Indian equity market is currently navigating a period of intense institutional divergence. While Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have triggered a record ₹1.92 lakh crore sell-off, hitting large-cap banking and IT sectors.

Stocks like Tata Technologies and Exide Industries are seeing sustained domestic interest, as investors move away from global dollar-sensitive assets toward companies with massive cash reserves and self-funded growth models.

Clean Balance Sheet

With Brent crude hovering at $114 and the Indian Rupee facing pressure, the quality of a company’s balance sheet has become a primary survival metric. Sachin Jasuja, Head of Equities and Founding Partner, Centricity WealthTech, notes that both Exide and Tata Tech boast near-zero debt and high cash reserves.

"In such an environment, balance sheet strength becomes an important differentiator," Jasuja explains. "Companies with strong cash reserves are better positioned to absorb input cost volatility and currency pressures without compromising on operations. This resilience reduces downside risk and provides management with strategic flexibility."

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However, Jasuja cautions that balance sheet quality alone isn't enough. “As macro conditions stabilise, markets tend to refocus on earnings growth and cash flow visibility. The optimal approach is to prioritise companies that combine both resilience and earnings visibility.”

Predictable Growth Over High-Burn Models

Krishna Patwari, Founder & MD, Wealth Wisdom India Pvt. Ltd., argues that domestic flows are favoring names with "predictable, cash-backed growth."

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"FIIs are reducing exposure to sectors like banks and IT due to global factors, not weak fundamentals," Patwari says. He says a similar trend in the unlisted market, where investors are increasingly prioritizing companies with lower global dependence and steady cash flows over high-growth, cash-burning models.

Abhishek Bhilwaria, an AMFI-registered MFD, calls this a "margin of safety" strategy. "Investors feel more secure holding companies that can fund their own expansion rather than those reliant on the volatile capital flows that FIIs are currently withdrawing," Bhilwaria notes.

Dividends

The timing of Tata Technologies’ ₹11.70 dividend announcement proved critical. Coming at the height of the FII exodus, it provided a necessary loyalty bonus for retail investors.

"A consistent dividend acts as a floor for the stock price, signaling that the company is fundamentally healthy regardless of FII sentiment," says Bhilwaria. While Patwari notes that dividends are a secondary factor to earnings visibility, both agree that they act as a "bunker" for domestic portfolios during record-breaking institutional selling.

Exide Industries has become a structural bet on India’s energy independence. Mukesh Gupta, Co-Founder and CMO of MaxVolt Energy Industries, states that the company’s 15% net profit increase indicates a more resilient domestic supply chain.

"The EV supply chain industry cannot be decoupled from the global supply chain, but it is following a model of strategic insulation," Gupta explains. By focusing on localization and circular economy initiatives, Indian manufacturers are creating a buffer against global disruptions in core materials like lithium and cobalt.

Will FIIs Return?

A critical question remains, if FIIs will return to India in the second half of 2026, where will the money go? Sachin Jasuja believes the deployment will follow a specific sequence. "The first wave of inflows will gravitate toward large heavyweights like HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries due to their liquidity and benchmark weight," Jasuja says. "However, unlike previous cycles, the breadth of India’s earnings growth has expanded. FIIs are also likely to selectively participate in high-quality 'domestic favourites' like Exide Industries that are leveraged to India’s capex cycle."