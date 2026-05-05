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India’s Weightage In MSCI Falls To Covid Levels

India's weightage in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index has slipped nearly to the Covid-19 induced pandemic period, dipping to the fourth spot from second position last year amid diversion of global outflows towards AI driven markets such as Taiwan.

Nitin Waghela
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India’s Weightage In MSCI
India’s Weightage In MSCI | Image: Shutter stock

India's weightage in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index has slipped nearly to the Covid-19 induced pandemic period, dipping to the fourth spot from second position last year amid diversion of global outflows towards AI driven markets such as Taiwan.

Published By :
Nitin Waghela
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