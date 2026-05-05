India’s Weightage In MSCI Falls To Covid Levels
India's weightage in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index has slipped nearly to the Covid-19 induced pandemic period, dipping to the fourth spot from second position last year amid diversion of global outflows towards AI driven markets such as Taiwan.
- Republic Business
- 1 min read
India's weightage in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index has slipped nearly to the Covid-19 induced pandemic period, dipping to the fourth spot from second position last year amid diversion of global outflows towards AI driven markets such as Taiwan.