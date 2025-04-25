Tata Technologies Dividend 2025: Tata Group Stock Declares Rs 11.70 Cash Reward - Check Payment Date

Tata Technologies Dividend 2025: Tata Technologies, an international engineering services provider, held its meeting today and announced the dividend and Q4 Results for the year ending on 31 March 2025.

“We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of Tata Technologies Limited (‘the Company’) at its meeting held today, i.e., April 25, 2025, has approved the following”, as per the exchange filing.

Tata Tech: Dividend

Along with its Q4 performance, Tata Tech also declared the final dividend of Rs 8.40 per equity share for the year 2023–24. This is positive news for shareholders in light of the company's recent listing in November 2023.

“Recommend a final dividend of Rs. 8.35 and one-time special dividend of Rs. 3.35, aggregating to Rs. 11.70 per Equity share of Rs. 2 each of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, subject to tax", as per the filing.

The dividend will be considered only after approval from the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Tata Tech: Q4 Results

The company released its Q4FY24 results on April 23. Net profit came in at Rs 169.2 crore, up 15.5% from Rs 146.4 crore in the prior year comparable quarter.

Tata Technologies has posted a good performance in FY24 and returned value to investors in the form of a good dividend. With strong growth in profit and revenue, the company is setting itself up as a future bright engineering and digital tech services player.

Revenue has grown consistently to Rs 1,289 crore, up 15.4% year-on-year. The earnings were fueled by robust demand from automotive and aerospace segments.

Tata Tech: Payment Date

Tata Technologies has appointed July 4, 2024, as the record date for ascertaining eligible shareholders. Subject to approval at the AGM, the dividend will be payable on or after July 22, 2024.

“The dividend, if approved at the Annual General Meeting (‘AGM’), shall be paid/dispatched within the statutory time limit of 30 days from the conclusion of the AGM”, the filing reads.

Tata Tech: Dividend History

Following its IPO in the latter part of 2023, this is Tata Technologies' inaugural full-year dividend payment. The firm is demonstrating signs of long-term value creation and investor interest by declaring a healthy dividend in its initial year as a listed company.

