Tata Technologies Q1 Result: Net Profit Rises 5% YoY To Rs 170 Crore, Revenue Slips To Rs 1,244 Crore

The newly-listed global product engineering firm Tata Technologies posted its Q1 FY26 result via exchange filings to stock market bourses on Monday, July 14, 2025.

The digitals services firm registered a 5.1 per cent rise year-on-year (YoY) in net profit to Rs 170 crore, sequentially net profit declined by 9.8 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

"In Q1, we posted ₹12,443 million in Total Operating Revenue and Operating EBITDA stood at ₹2,001 million. Net Income rose 5.1% YoY to ₹1,703 million," the company informed.

The consolidated revenue from operations declined both sequentially and year-on-year, falling 3.2 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 1.9 per cent YoY to Rs 1,269 crore.

Tata Technolgies reported a revenue of Rs 1,249.29 crore, down 2.1 per cent QoQ and 5.1 per cent YoY; on a constant‑currency basis, revenue slipped 4.6 per cent QoQ and 5.3 per cent YoY. The services segment contributed Rs 967.28 crore, lower by 4.7 per cent QoQ and 6.8 per cent YoY (‑7.6 percent QoQ and ‑6.3 percent YoY in constant currency).

On the operating front, the Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) stood at Rs 201 crore in Q1FY26, signalling a decline of 14.3 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 13.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY). The operating EBITDA margin contracted to 16.1 per cent from 18.2 per cent in the previous quarter.

Tata Technolgies CEO and MD Warren Harris said, "As we look ahead, we remain optimistic about a sequential recovery in Q2 and a stronger second half of FY26."