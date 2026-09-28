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Tata Trusts Proposes Tata Sons Rejig to Prevent Listing Driven by Central Bank

The Trusts hold 66% of ​shares of Tata Sons the holding ​company for Tata Group. The plan entails a proposal to merge group companies — Tata ​Electronics Systems and Tata Consulting ​Engineers — with Tata Sons.

Thomson Reuters
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Tata Trusts Proposes Tata Sons Rejig to Prevent Listing Driven by Central Bank
Tata Trusts Proposes Tata Sons Rejig to Prevent Listing Driven by Central Bank | Image: Reuters

Tata Trusts on Monday proposed to reorganise ​Tata Sons to ensure the ‌conglomerate no longer comes under Reserve Bank of India rules for core ​investment companies or non-banking ​financial companies, thereby preventing a public ⁠listing.

The Trusts hold 66% of ​shares of Tata Sons the holding ​company for Tata Group.

The plan entails a proposal to merge group companies — Tata ​Electronics Systems and Tata Consulting ​Engineers — with Tata Sons.

Such a move would ‌mean ⁠the salt-to-software conglomerate would have its own operations and revenues, the Trusts said in a statement.

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The ​Indian central ​bank ⁠earlier this month rejected an application from Tata Sons ​to deregister as a ​non-bank ⁠lender, a decision that pushed the company towards a stock-market listing.

Published By:
 Ankita Paul
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