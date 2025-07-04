Tata’s Game-Changer? Harrier.ev Rolls Out, Deliveries Start July

Tata Motors has commenced production of the Harrier.ev at its manufacturing facility in Pune. | Image: Tata Motors

Tata Motors has commenced production of the Harrier.ev at its manufacturing facility in Pune. Customer deliveries for the electric SUV are set to begin later this month, with the vehicle expected to reach dealerships across the country in the coming weeks.

The Harrier.ev comes with two battery options. The rear-wheel-drive (RWD) models use a 65-kWh battery that offers a certified range of 538 km (MIDC). A larger 75 kWh battery is available for both RWD and quad-wheel-drive (QWD) variants, with claimed ranges of 627 km and 622 km respectively.

With a 120 kW DC fast charger, the SUV can be charged from 20% to 80% in about 25 minutes. Tata also says it can gain around 250 km of range in just 15 minutes of charging.

The Harrier.ev is available in several variants across two drivetrain choices—RWD and QWD. Prices for the RWD models begin at Rs 21.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base Adventure 65 variant and go up to Rs 27.49 lakh for the top Empowered 75 trim.

The QWD version, which uses a dual-motor system, is priced at Rs 28.99 lakh. There’s also a special Stealth Edition based on the Empowered 75, which is priced at Rs 30.23 lakh. Buyers can additionally choose an AC fast-charging home unit, which costs Rs 49,000.

In terms of power, the RWD variants produce about 238 PS (roughly 235 bhp) and 315 Nm of torque. The QWD variant delivers a combined output of 390 bhp (396 PS) and 504 Nm and can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.3 seconds—putting it among the fastest electric SUVs in India.

The Harrier.ev recently received a five-star safety rating from Bharat NCAP, scoring 32 out of 32 for adult occupant protection and 45 out of 49 for child safety.