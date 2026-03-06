TCS In 'Advanced' Talks for More AI Data Centers in India

After inking having inked a pact with Open AI to build AI data centres in India, IT Services mammoth TCS is eyeing at jointly creating several more artificial intelligence data centre in the South Asian nation with other tech firms.

"We are in advanced discussions with multiple hyperscalers,” said, TCS CEO K Krithivasan, citing a Bloomberg report.

Currently, TCS is eyeing to capitalise on India's growing pertinence when it comes to AI led innovations in the 'Global South' via expanding the country's AI data centre capacity to 10 gigawatts by 2030

“There is going to be a lot of latent demand or unmet demand by 2030,” Krithivasan said.

The company, historically known for providing tech services to Western banks and airlines, has faced pressures from rising competition, US visa policies, and AI-driven disruption.

Meanwhile, TCS shares have fallen close to 20% this year and nearly 23% since Krithivasan was appointed CEO back in June 2023.

Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Anurag Rana noted, “Clients are cutting budgets because they’re investing in AI. If clients are not spending, companies like TCS cannot do much.”

Krithivasan sees AI as a natural extension of TCS’s advisory role, similar to past initiatives in cloud computing and mobile services. He does not expect large language models from firms like Anthropic or Alphabet Inc to fully replace corporate IT operations.

At the recently held India AI Impact Summit, TCS announced it would partner with OpenAI to build data centres of 100 MW to 1 GW. While a 1 GW facility could cost $35–50 billion, TCS expects its share of the build-out to be $1 billion, with partner TPG Inc contributing a similar amount and the rest financed with debt.

The real payoff is distinguishing ourselves with AI infrastructure and access to leading models and Nvidia chips,” said Krithivasan, while adding, “We can offer end-to-end services: infrastructure, model training, agents, and application intelligence.”

TCS’ London innovation hub allows clients to prototype AI solutions, from software coding to enterprise reengineering. One example includes a digital twin of a heart, created using data from athletes to simulate responses to different training regimes.