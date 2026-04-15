TCS Nashik Case: SIT Investigates Malaysia-Based Preacher ‘Imran’ Over Alleged Job Lures to Victims

The investigation into alleged misconduct and harassment at the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Nashik facility has taken a turn. Police sources have confirmed a suspected international link involving a Malaysia-based individual.

Special Investigation Team probing the matter has identified a man known as ‘Imran’ in the digital footprints of the accused. According to police, Imran, who is believed to be operating from Malaysia, appeared frequently in WhatsApp conversations and video calls with several employees currently under custody.

Alleged Preacher Role

Officials suspect that Imran acted as a "preacher" who was introduced to the victims via video calls. He engaged with female employees, allegedly preaching to them about relocating to foreign countries for high-paying careers and an improved lifestyle, shows the now recovered WhatsApp chats.

The investigation, which began after an operation involving undercover women constables, has already resulted in nine FIRs and seven arrests. The emergence of the 'Malaysia link' adds a new dimension to allegations that certain staff members used their positions of authority to coerce subordinates. According to sources, the lure of jobs in foreign countries was a recurring theme in the conversations. Authorities are checking if this was a front for a wider network involved in both workplace exploitation and religious manipulation.

Advertisement

TCS, which has suspended the accused employees and is conducting its own probe led by COO Aarthi Subramanian, has not yet commented on the specific allegations of a Malaysian connection. Nashik police have stated that further arrests may follow as the SIT verifies the data retrieved from the seized mobile devices.