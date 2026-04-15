TCS Reaffirms Zero-Tolerance Policy in Internal Memo Following Nashik Harassment Allegations

India's largest IT services exporter, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), has issued an internal communication to its employees reaffirming its "zero-tolerance" stance on harassment following allegations of misconduct at its Nashik facility.

In an internal memo accessed by Republic World, Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) Sudeep Kunnumal addressed the "incident in our Nashik office," emphasizing the company's commitment to employee safety and well-being. The memo comes amid mounting pressure and legal proceedings in Nashik, where multiple FIRs have been filed alleging sexual harassment and exploitation. The CHRO’s message cautioned employees regarding the nature of public discourse surrounding the event. He also stated that information in the public domain is "not always accurate."

"As all of you know, TCS has a long-standing, zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion of any form," Kunnumal wrote, adding that the company is taking necessary actions to uphold these standards.

Posh Compliance and Ethics Portal

Addressing concerns regarding the efficacy of internal safeguards, Kunnumal stated that the company’s Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) policy is upheld by “trained Internal Committees and transparent procedures.” The CHRO urged employees who observe or experience behavior against company values to report incidents immediately. The memo specifically directed staff to utilize the "Ethics Concern portal on Ultimatix," which is the company’s internal digital platform.

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The internal reaffirmation follows a formal representation by the Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) to the Union Labour Ministry, which called for a comprehensive audit of TCS’s POSH compliance.

The company has previously confirmed the suspension of individuals involved in the Nashik case.

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