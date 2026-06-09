Addressing shareholders during the company’s annual general meeting, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said that the Tata Group maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of coercion or misconduct.

Regarding the ongoing legal scrutiny surrounding the Nashik office, Chandrasekaran stated, “The matter is being treated with the utmost seriousness.” He confirmed that immediate internal measures have been initiated, with a high-level inquiry headed by TCS Chief Operating Officer Aarthi Subramanian currently underway to establish facts and identify those responsible.

Investigation into POSH Failure

The company’s internal probe focuses on checking the effectiveness of its Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) mechanisms at the Nashik facility. Reports indicate that they are reviewing how repeated complaints were allegedly ignored, thus aiming to ensure that internal reporting channels are robust and accountable.

"A detailed inquiry is underway to establish the facts and identify those responsible, with corrective measures to be implemented where necessary," the Chairman noted. TCS has reiterated that it is extending its full cooperation to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) currently analyzing digital evidence and testimonies related to the case.

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The Nashik unit remains under police scrutiny following multiple FIRs alleging harassment and professional misconduct. With several employees suspended and currently under arrest, the company is under intense pressure to restore faith in its corporate safety protocols.

Chandrasekaran affirmed that the company is committed to upholding its professional standards. "Appropriate and stringent action will be taken against those found guilty," he stated, reinforcing the company’s intent to safeguard its employees and ensure a secure workplace environment.

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