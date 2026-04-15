The legal proceedings in the TCS Nashik sexual exploitation and religious coercion case intensified on Wednesday, with a Nashik court sending a senior operations manager to judicial custody while the primary absconding accused moved for anticipatory bail.

Ashwini Chanani, who served as the Operations Manager at the TCS Nashik facility, was granted judicial custody following her arrest by the Special Investigation Team. The probe against Chanani is on the grounds of her alleged failure to take cognizance of systemic misconduct within the office.

Chanani Remanded

In a confrontation following her court hearing, allegations surfaced that Chanani had ignored multiple grievances filed by women employees regarding harassment and exploitation. The SIT is investigating the oversight that allowed the alleged racket to persist for nearly four years despite internal red flags.

With Chanani’s remand, all primary accused currently in police custody have now been shifted to judicial custody as the investigation transitions into the next phase of evidence gathering.

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Nida Khan Moves For Anticipatory Bail

Meanwhile, Nida Khan, the HR manager who has been on the run and was recently linked to an accused in the Red Fort bomb blast case, has re-established contact with her legal team. Her counsel is scheduled to file an anticipatory bail application in the Nashik court tomorrow.

Khan remains untraceable after deleting her digital footprint, including social media. Sources indicate that SIT teams are continuing their search in areas including Bhiwandi and Mumbai.