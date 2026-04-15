TCS Nashik Sexual Exploitation Case: Has The IT Services Major Violated Posh Act 2013?

TCS Nashik Case: The IT services major TCS is at the centre of a major probe into what's behind the total lack of action over piling complaints of several women employees at its Nashik office, signalling cases of alleged religious coercion, sexual exploitation and harassment.

An undercover police investigation to unearth the reality behind the work practices in TCS' Nashik BPO unit began after a woman lodged her complaint in Deolali Camp Police Station.

The complainant noted alleged that she had been deceived by her colleague through false promises of marriage, only to sexually exploit and harass her repeatedly.

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The civil dressed police officers uncovered a systemic pattern of harassment, religious coercion, sexual exploitation, and a toxic work environment in the 150 member BPO unit.

The eight accused have been suspended, however, the local HR manger Nida Khan is still absconding.

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Has TCS Violated The Posh Act 2013?

While TCS has become the recipient of severe backlash across social media platforms, several IT professional are raising a pertinent query - has TCS violated the Posh Act 2013, which came into effect on December 9, 2013.

What Constitutes Sexual Harassment under POSH?

Section 2(n) of the Act defines sexual harassment broadly. It includes:

Physical contact and advances.

Demand or request for sexual favours.

Making sexually coloured remarks.

Showing pornography.

Any unwelcome physical, verbal, or non-verbal conduct of a sexual nature.

Notably, the Act recognises both explicit and implicit harassment, covering subtle behaviors that create hostile or intimidating work environments.

The Internal Complaints Committee (ICC)

One of the most critical mandates under POSH is the establishment of an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) in organizations with 10 or more employees.

Composition:

Presiding Officer: A senior woman employee.

At least two members committed to social work or women’s welfare.

One external member (from an NGO, women’s rights body, or with legal expertise).

Duties Of ICC

Receive and address complaints of sexual harassment.

Conduct fair and confidential inquiries.

Submit recommendations to the employer for action.

Complete inquiries within 90 days and submit reports to the employer and District Officer.

Responsibilities of Employers and HR Professionals

As custodians of compliance and culture, HR teams should institutionalise the following:

Policy and Governance

Draft and adopt a written POSH policy in plain language, aligned with the Act and Rules.

Display the policy at conspicuous locations; publish it on the intranet/HRMS.

Define roles, reporting channels, inquiry timelines, confidentiality norms, and disciplinary consequences.

Awareness and Training

Conduct regular awareness programs for all employees (including probationers, interns, and contract staff).

Provide specialized training for ICC members on inquiry procedures, evidence assessment, due process, and trauma-informed practices.

Use induction modules to ensure new joiners understand rights, responsibilities, and reporting channels.

Reporting Mechanisms

Offer multiple reporting options: a dedicated email ID, an online form, or a hotline.

Encourage early reporting; reiterate anti-retaliation protections.

For organisations with <10 employees, guide complainants to the Local Complaints Committee (LCC) constituted by the District Officer.

Time-bound, Fair Redressal

Acknowledge complaints promptly; conduct a neutral and confidential inquiry.

Conclude inquiries within 90 days and implement recommendations within 60 days.

Maintain secure records and restrict access strictly to those with a legitimate need-to-know.

Annual Compliance

Submit the annual report to the District Officer with the number of cases received, disposed, pending, and the nature of action taken.

Review and refresh policy and training at least annually.

TCS Nashik Case I Accused List

The employees reportedly arrested in the case were identified as Asif Ansari, Shafi Sheikh, Shah Rukh Qureshi, Raza Memon, Tausif Attar, Danish Sheikh, and the firm’s HR manager, Nida Khan.

Charges Levied Against Accused In TCS Nashik Case