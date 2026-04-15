NITES Petitions Union Labour Ministry for POSH Audit at TCS Following Nashik Harassment Case

The Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), a representative body for IT professionals, has formally petitioned the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment for an urgent, comprehensive audit of workplace safety and POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) compliance at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

In a letter addressed to Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, NITES President Harpreet Singh Saluja sought intervention after multiple FIRs were registered at the TCS BPO facility in Nashik, Maharashtra. The complaints include allegations of sexual harassment, exploitation, and the abuse of authority by individuals in senior roles. The letter also notes that NITES had previously flagged systemic risks in the ITES sector to the government in May 2022. The union argues that the current situation in Nashik is a direct consequence of unaddressed issues, including the lack of effective grievance redressal mechanisms and the non-constitution of mandatory Internal Committees.

"It is painful to state that what was cautioned in 2022 has now manifested into a serious situation affecting the dignity and safety of employees," the letter said. The union also alleged that internal mechanisms, including HR, failed to handle complaints with the seriousness that it required. Some victims were also discouraged from reporting.

Demand For Time-Bound Inspection

NITES has urged the Ministry to direct a time-bound audit focusing on several areas:

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POSH Audit: Detailed verification of Internal Committees across all TCS establishments.

Grievance Redressal: Inspection of existing mechanisms as required under statutory law.

Working Conditions: Assessment of overtime practices, shift policies, and compliance with maternity benefits.

State-level Scrutiny: A wider audit of POSH compliance across IT and ITES companies operating in Maharashtra, specifically targeting large MNCs.

The representation comes as the Nashik City Police continues its investigation into the matter, which has already seen several arrests and the formation of a Special Investigation Team. The allegations span a period of nearly four years, involving claims of inappropriate physical contact, mental pressure and religious conversion.

TCS has previously stated it maintains a "zero-tolerance" policy toward harassment and confirmed the suspension of employees allegedly involved in the Nashik incident. However, NITES maintains that a government-led audit is essential to fix accountability and ensure that the IT sector operates within the framework of law.

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The union has called for strict directions to fix accountability on employers and management for failures in maintaining a safe workplace. "The employees of this country... deserve workplaces that are safe, respectful, and compliant with the law," Saluja said in the letter.