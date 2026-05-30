TCS, NTA Face Backlash After Technical Glitch Delayed CUET-UG 2026

After the National Testing Agency noted that Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has reported a technical glitch, which delayed the commencement of CUET (UG) 2026 at some centres on May 30, TCS, CEO & MD, K. Krithivasan backed that claim.

He said, "A brief technical issue caused a delay of around two hours in the CUET-UG examination in the morning shift today. The issue was promptly identified and resolved by our technical teams and the examination has since resumed without any impact to the sanctity of the exam."

"We regret the inconvenience. Our teams are actively monitoring all systems. We remain committed to working closely with NTA to ensure seamless conduct of the Computer based tests," he noted.

Revised Session Timings

Afternoon Session Timings:

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• Reporting/entry: from 2:30 PM

• Examination begins: 4:00 PM (instead of 3:00 PM)

Morning-session candidates are being given the full duration of the paper and may exit only after completing it.

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Netizens Furious Over Delay In CUET (UG) 2026 Exams

A x user penned, "What is going on, look what all I have spent, I filled a form of Rs 1500 and my expenditure of going to the centre and coming back came to approximately Rs 4k, is there any respect for the poor in this country?."

While another noted, "The Noida examination centre reportedly asked students to leave without allowing them to appear for the entrance examination. What will happen to those students, and how will their cases be addressed?."