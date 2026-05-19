India's largest technology services exporter, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), has rolled out its annual salary increments for eligible employees.

As of Tuesday morning, official communication confirmed a return to the regular annual appraisal cycle. The move comes after macroeconomic headwinds forced the IT giant to delay wage revisions later into the previous fiscal year.

While the return to the standard schedule brought relief, a parallel structural overhaul of corporate pay slips has sparked intense discussion.

Who Gets What?

The baseline average salary increase for junior and mid-level software professionals ranges between 5% and 8%.

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The company used its traditional bell-curve performance system to divide employees into performance bands. Top-rated performers placed in the premium "A+" category received double-digit hikes touching 10% to 13%. On the lower end, staff members tracking in lower performance bands received minor adjustments, hovering between 2% and 3%.

The wage revision covers a massive portion of the company's workforce. TCS currently employs 5,84,519 associates globally, despite its overall headcount reducing by 23,460 over the past financial year.

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Major structural modifications to employment contracts accompanied the headline hike figures. TCS confirmed it has completed a full restructuring of compensation frameworks for all India-based staff.

The changes aim to bring the IT major into strict compliance with India's incoming new Labour Codes. To meet the legal mandates, the company modified its Cost-to-Company (CTC) calculations. This included altering how components like gratuity and retirement benefits are displayed on paper.

A company spokesperson stated that the revised structure focuses on protecting actual take-home salaries while introducing better flexibility for personal tax efficiency.

Employee Pushback Over Variable Pay

Despite corporate assurances, the implementation created confusion across social forums and workplace platforms. Multiple employees noted that while basic components increased, their total visible annual CTC appeared lower or flat.

The primary grievance stems from tighter caps placed on quarterly variable pay payouts. Workers reported that stricter performance-linked clauses have squeezed the net financial gains expected from the core percentage hike.

The financial tightening reflects broader trends across the Indian tech corridor. Most tier-one IT firms continue to struggle with lower discretionary spending from clients in the US and Europe.

Executive Pay Versus Median Wages

The wage distribution news follows the release of the company's latest annual report. The filings revealed that TCS Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director K. Krithivasan saw his annual remuneration rise 6.3% to ₹28.1 crore.

Corporate governance data showed the CEO's annual earnings stand at 332.8 times the median salary of an average TCS employee.