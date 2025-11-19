TCS Share Price Jumps as IT Giant Bags Major 5-Year NHS Supply Chain Deal

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) gained investor attention on Wednesday after securing a major five-year contract with the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) Supply Chain. The stock rose nearly 2% to an intraday high of ₹3,149, before trading at around Rs 3,140.30. Despite recent volatility—down 11% in the past six months and 24% year-to-date—the latest win has boosted sentiment. The agreement, announced on November 18, positions TCS as the lead technology partner for modernising the NHS Supply Chain’s core IT and logistics systems. The mandate includes application development, support, and maintenance across its cloud infrastructure, along with replacing long-running legacy systems. TCS will introduce a modern supply chain ERP platform aimed at improving time-to-market, scalability, and customer experience across the UK’s healthcare delivery network.

The NHS Supply Chain currently manages over eight million orders each year across 17,000 locations. The transformation programme is expected to significantly streamline operations and strengthen service delivery to frontline healthcare providers. According to Matthew Wynn, Executive Director of Data and Technology, the overhaul is central to the organisation’s broader modernisation push and is expected to unlock over £1 billion in recurring value by 2030. He emphasised that the cloud-led shift will improve resilience and responsiveness to evolving healthcare needs.



Representing TCS, Vinay Singhvi, Head of UK & Ireland, noted the company’s track record in managing complex, large-scale system modernisation. He highlighted that part of the project will be supported by TCS’s recent commitment to hiring and training more than 5,000 UK-based employees, reinforcing the firm’s long-standing footprint in the region, where it works with over 200 major brands.



TCS shares, priced at Rs 3,144.80 with a daily gain of 1.85%, have also recorded near-term improvements—up 0.3% over five days and nearly 4% over the past month. The NHS deal marks a significant strategic win at a time when the company is navigating broader market softness while strengthening its global digital transformation portfolio.