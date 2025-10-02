TCS Under Lens: US Senators Question Tech Major Over H-1B Hires, Layoffs, And More

In a move aligned with Donald Trump's scrutiny over H-1B visa program, US senators have seeked clarification from the top brass of major IT firms such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley and Ranking Member Dick Durbin have written a letter to 10 key U.S companies including Cognizant Technology Solutions, Amazon, Apple Deloitte, Google, JPMorgan Chase, Meta, Microsoft, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Walmart.

Since the US President hiked the H-1B visa linked fees to $100,000, the conversation around the state of non-immigrant workers has become a focal point when addressing unemployment issues.

Letters Earmarked For Top US Firms

The biggest concern that emerges from the letters addressed to the Chief Operating Officer's (CEO’s) of these 10 United States firms is the practice that US-based firms adopted for filing thousands of H-1B skilled visa petitions following significant layoffs of American workers.

The H-1B visa program, which seeks to hire foreign workers, is now receiving the lion's share of blame when questioning US companies on replacing American workers with less-skilled foreign workers at lower wages.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is the only Indian company among the other nine US companies that have been sent letters by US lawmakers. The Tata Group firm has till October 10 to respond.

Letter Addressed To TCS

The letter sent to TCS reads, “TCS recently announced plans to lay off over 12,000 employees worldwide, including American staff. For example, TCS laid off nearly five dozen employees in its Jacksonville office alone last month.

At the same time you have been laying off American employees, you have been filing H-1B visa petitions for thousands of foreign workers. In fiscal year 2025, TCS received approval to hire 5,505 H-1B employees, making TCS the second-largest employer of newly approved H-1B beneficiaries in the nation.

With all of the homegrown American talent relegated to the sidelines, we find it hard to believe that TCS cannot find qualified American tech workers to fill these positions.

TCS is already under investigation by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission for allegedly firing older American workers in favor of newly hired South-Asian H-1B employees. TCS is doing itself no favors by replacing Americans with H-1Bs while this investigation is ongoing.

We would like to give you an opportunity to explain yourself. Please provide answers to the following questions, with accompanying data where appropriate, by October 10, 2025.”

