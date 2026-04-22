Shares of Tech Mahindra Limited (TECHM) witnessed sharp selling pressure on Wednesday, April 21, 2026, sliding nearly 5% in early trade. The drop comes just hours before the IT major is scheduled to release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended March 31, 2026.

The 10:36 AM Price Check: A Sharp Correction

As of 10:36 AM IST, Tech Mahindra was trading at ₹1,428.60 on the NSE, down ₹72.20 or 4.81% from its previous close of ₹1,500.80. The stock opened at ₹1,463.40 and touched an intraday low of ₹1,431.80 as volumes spiked ahead of the board meeting. The market capitalization of the Pune-based company currently stands at approximately ₹1.39 lakh crore.

Q4 Estimates

Despite the stock's decline, analyst consensus remains cautiously optimistic about the bottom line. Brokerages estimate Tech Mahindra's net profit at an average of ₹1,453.8 crore, which would mark a 22% year-on-year (YoY) jump from the ₹1,188.6 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

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Revenue Projections: Expected to rise 11% YoY to roughly ₹14,863 crore.

Sequential Growth: Profit after tax (PAT) is likely to grow by 9% compared to Q3FY26.

Margins: Analysts are watching for recovery in the EBIT margin, projected between 8.5% and 10%, as the company’s "Project Fortius" restructuring aims to optimize fixed-price contracts and exit loss-making accounts.

The "Fortius" Factor and Telecom Headwinds

The primary concern for investors remains the performance of the telecom vertical, which has traditionally been Tech Mahindra's largest revenue contributor. While 5G network evolution provides a potential tailwind, global telecom operators have been slashing discretionary IT spending, creating a challenging environment for the IT major.

Market participants are also awaiting clarity on CEO Mohit Joshi’s "Project Fortius"—a multi-year strategy to pivot toward high-value verticals like BFSI and manufacturing while humanizing AI-driven revenue models.

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What to Watch in the Results

Beyond the headline numbers, the market will focus on: