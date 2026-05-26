Tejas Networks Share Price Surges 7% Before Crucial Tata Sons Board Meet Today
Shares of Tejas Networks jumped up to 7% on Tuesday ahead of a vital Tata Sons board meeting. Investors are heavily buying into the telecom equipment maker following reports that Chairman N Chandrasekaran will review new business blueprints and funding strategies for key group firms.
- Republic Business
- 2 min read
Shares of Tejas Networks Limited surged nearly 7% in early intraday trade on Tuesday. The sharp rally comes as investors aggressively accumulate the stock ahead of a highly anticipated Tata Sons board meeting scheduled for later today.
The domestic telecom equipment maker saw its stock hit an intraday high of ₹495.55 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The stock pared some gains later in the session but maintained steady upward momentum, significantly outperforming a generally range-bound broader market.
Tata Sons Blueprint
Market sentiment is riding high on reports that Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran will present a revised growth roadmap before the holding company's board directors, including Vice Chairman Noel Tata.
According to reports, the meeting will focus on evaluating the operational strategies and financial lifelines for five major group companies. Alongside capital-heavy entities like Air India and Tata Digital, Tejas Networks is expected to present its future business execution plan directly to the core board.
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The massive surge in investor buying reflects deep market confidence that the parent holding company will extend fresh financial or strategic backing to help the telecom equipment vendor clear near-term hurdles.
Tejas Networks has been under notable financial pressure, recently posting a consolidated net loss of ₹211.34 crore for the final quarter of the financial year. This marked a sharp widening from the ₹71.80 crore net loss reported during the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, driven primarily by a temporary contraction in quarterly revenue to ₹332.69 crore.
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Institutional Reassessment
Today's board evaluation is intended to address mounting stakeholder concerns regarding the monetization timelines for emerging businesses within the Tata ecosystem.
For Tejas Networks, which acts as the core communication and network hardware arm for the conglomerate, the upcoming strategic review is anticipated to align its domestic manufacturing capabilities with broader group projects. This includes synchronization with Tata’s fast-evolving electric vehicle infrastructure and national digital rollouts.
The positive sentiment also spread across other group entities, with Tata Investment Corporation shares climbing over 5% to trade near ₹715 per share in parallel morning action.