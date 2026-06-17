Telegram Challenges NTA's Temporary Ban Order Ahead Of NEET Exam

Messaging app Telegram has filed a petition in a New Delhi court challenging an Indian government order that has temporarily blocked use of the platform in an effort to prevent exam fraud, a legal news website reported on ​Wednesday.

The extraordinary order blocking the app came into effect on Tuesday in an attempt to curb fraud channels claiming to have the question paper in advance, but has generated divided opinions on such blanket bans.

The lawyers for Telegram mentioned their challenge before a judge at the Delhi High Court on Wednesday who then agreed to take up Telegram's petition shortly, local media reports said.

Telegram's founder Pavel Durov on Wednesday questioned the effectiveness of the ban in stopping leaks and said it is instead a punishment for Telegram's 150 million Indian viewers and "not the insiders who leaked the exam materials".

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“This punishes 150M+ ordinary Telegram users in India, not the insiders who leaked the exam materials,” he wrote on X.

Last month, the Indian government ​cancelled a key undergraduate entrance exam for medical colleges after authorities said they were investigating allegations that its questions had ​been leaked.

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The alleged question paper leak of the medical entrance exam, which is taken by 2.3 million students, led to protests in various parts of India and demands for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.