Tesla Boss Achieves New Feat! Musk First Billionaire To Surpass Net Worth Of $500 bn

Tesla Boss Elon Musk has become the first billionaire to boast of a $500 billion net worth as per Forbes Real Time Billionaires.

Musk had previously crossed the $400 billion mark last December, becoming the first to reach that milestone. Currently, Musk is $150 billion ahead of Larry Ellison and close to becoming the world's first trillionaire.

Tesla shares rose 4 per cent by 3:30 pm ET on Wednesday, bolstering the ex-DOGE Head's net worth by $9.3 billion. Elon Musk's 12 per cent shareholding is now valued at $191 billion.

Meanwhile, his space-tech enterprise SpaceX is now valued at $400 billion as per a private tender offer in August, $50 billion higher from its valuation December 2024.

Musk holds an estimated 42 per cent stake in SpaceX, worth nearly $168 billion. Additionally, his AI venture, xAI Holdings is valued at $113 billion, with Musk owning approximately 53 per cent of the company, worth $60 billion.

In March 2020, his net worth was just $24.6 billion. By August 2020, soaring Tesla shares propelled him to become the fifth person in history worth $100 billion. In January 2021, Musk became the world’s richest person for the first time, with nearly $190 billion.

By September 2021, he joined the exclusive $200 billion club, alongside Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and LVMH’s Bernard Arnault. Musk’s wealth milestones continued with $300 billion in November 2021 and $400 billion in December 2024.