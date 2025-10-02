Updated 2 October 2025 at 11:55 IST
Tesla Boss Achieves New Feat! Musk First Billionaire To Surpass Net Worth Of $500 bn
Tesla Boss Elon Musk has become the first billionaire to boast of a $500 billion net worth as per Forbes Real Time Billionaires.
Musk had previously crossed the $400 billion mark last December, becoming the first to reach that milestone. Currently, Musk is $150 billion ahead of Larry Ellison and close to becoming the world's first trillionaire.
Tesla shares rose 4 per cent by 3:30 pm ET on Wednesday, bolstering the ex-DOGE Head's net worth by $9.3 billion. Elon Musk's 12 per cent shareholding is now valued at $191 billion.
Meanwhile, his space-tech enterprise SpaceX is now valued at $400 billion as per a private tender offer in August, $50 billion higher from its valuation December 2024.
Musk holds an estimated 42 per cent stake in SpaceX, worth nearly $168 billion. Additionally, his AI venture, xAI Holdings is valued at $113 billion, with Musk owning approximately 53 per cent of the company, worth $60 billion.
In March 2020, his net worth was just $24.6 billion. By August 2020, soaring Tesla shares propelled him to become the fifth person in history worth $100 billion. In January 2021, Musk became the world’s richest person for the first time, with nearly $190 billion.
By September 2021, he joined the exclusive $200 billion club, alongside Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and LVMH’s Bernard Arnault. Musk’s wealth milestones continued with $300 billion in November 2021 and $400 billion in December 2024.
If this trajectory continues, Musk could become the world’s first trillionaire by March 2033, coinciding with the first of two vesting dates for his $1 trillion Tesla pay package. However, Musk has stated that the award isn’t motivated by money.
