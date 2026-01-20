Tesla CEO Elon Musk To Purchase Low-Cost Irish Carrier Ryanair Over X Poll Verdict?

After a war of words ensued between Space X CEO Elon Musk and Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary, the latter conducted a poll on X, formerly Twitter, asking his followers whether he should purchase the Irish low-cost airline company.

As per a poll posted on Monday, Musk asked whether he should "Buy Ryan Air and restore Ryan as their rightful ruler".

As last seen, 76.9% favoured the choice "F Yes", while 23.1 voted “No”. The poll received 7,27,508 votes as of 11:06 am.

The verbal spat between Musk and O'Leary ignited after the Tesla CEO called Ryanair CEO O'Leary an “utter idiot”, while suggesting that he should be fired. After this, Ryanair's boss ruled out equipping ​its jets with Elon ‌Musk’s Starlink satellite internet service.

This led to Musk using the poll mechanism to make big decisions, which he also did ahead of buying Twitter.

What Musk Did Before Blue Bird Got Replaced With X?

In the months leading up to Musk's $44 billion Twitter purchase in 2022, he posted several rounds of polls on the micro-blogging platform. While posting poll queries like “Free speech is essential to a functioning democracy. Do you believe Twitter rigorously adheres to this principle?" or "Given that Twitter serves as the de facto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy. What should be done?” Musk continued to buy Twitter stocks.

When Musk Sold 10% Tesla Stock

In 2021, Musk posted a Twitter poll to know where his followers were in favour of him selling 10% Tesla stake or not. "I will abide by the results of this poll, whichever way it goes,” the tech billionaire said.

The poll resulted in 57% voting for yes. In November that year, Tesla said in an SEC filing that Musk had sold $1.1 billion of Tesla stock.

The X Poll Behind Musk Stepping Down As X CEO

Following his acquisition of X, Musk named himself the CEO of the company. However, a few months later, after facing continued outrage, he asked whether he should step down as X's CEO.