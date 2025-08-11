Tesla Charts Aggressive India Rollout, Expands Charging Network Ahead of September Rollout

American electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla is preparing for a big entry into India with plans to rapidly grow its charging network and showrooms, aiming to be well-established in major cities before starting deliveries in September.

Tesla Regional Director for Southeast Asia, Isabel Fan, said the immediate focus is on Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru — cities expected to drive early adoption of the brand’s vehicles.

“We cannot miss Bangalore very soon,” Fan remarked at the launch of Tesla’s second Indian experience centre in Delhi’s Aerocity. “We don’t commit a five-year plan that we cannot deliver. Whatever we share is a commitment in the upcoming period.”

Charging ahead

In the National Capital Region, Tesla will operationalise a Gurugram supercharging station within weeks, to be followed by new facilities in Saket (South Delhi) and Noida. The Mumbai metropolitan area will also see a rapid build-out, with new superchargers planned for Lower Parel, Navi Mumbai and Thane, complementing the existing Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) hub.

In Bengaluru, operations will begin with a supercharger and a service centre, with an experience centre to be added later. While specific launch dates have not been disclosed, industry watchers expect Bengaluru to eventually match Delhi and Mumbai in terms of charging infrastructure.

Fan also confirmed that Tesla’s India plans go beyond sales and charging points. “We will also introduce mobile servicing, remote diagnostics, a full-fledged service centre, and a Tesla Approved Collision Centre to ensure post-purchase support for customers. These additions are expected to address one of the key challenges faced by premium EV buyers — access to reliable maintenance and repair services.”

Tesla’s push comes as India’s EV market is experiencing rapid growth, supported by government incentives, improving charging infrastructure and growing consumer awareness, according to industry observers. The company’s entry is expected to intensify competition among established automakers and new EV-focused entrants.

Delhi Showroom inaugurated

Meanwhile, Tesla continues to strengthen its retail presence. The Aerocity showroom, its first in the National Capital Region (NCR) and second in India, spans 8,200 square feet and has been leased for nine years at a monthly rent of Rs 17.22 lakh.The agreement includes 10 parking slots and provisions for periodic rent escalations.