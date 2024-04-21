Tesla cuts prices of selected models in Germany and Europe

Advertisement

Tesla Price Cut: American carmaker Tesla has announced a price cut for some models in Germany and elsewhere in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, a spokesperson said on Sunday. The price cut comes as the company unveiled price cuts over the weekend in China and in the United States. In Germany, the carmaker trimmed the price of its Model 3 rear wheel drive to 40,990 euros ($43,670) from 42,990 euros, where the price has been since February.

In another price repositioning move aimed at bolstering its position in the autonomous driving market, Tesla has announced a significant price reduction for its Full Self-Driving (FSD) software. The price has been slashed from $12,000 to $8,000 in the United States, marking a substantial decrease of one-third. The price cut comes as CEO Elon Musk has reaffirmed his dedication to advancing self-driving technology, expressing confidence in its potential as a major revenue stream for the company. Despite previous challenges in achieving full self-driving capability, Musk remains optimistic about Tesla's progress in this arena.

Elon Musk has long emphasised the potential value of autonomous driving technology, stating that the perceived low price of FSD in 2023, then at $15,000, would significantly elevate the worth of Tesla vehicles once they achieve full autonomy. It is worth noting that while Tesla refers to its driver assistant features as Autopilot or FSD, the company stresses that they do not render its vehicles fully autonomous and still require active supervision from drivers.

In addition to these developments in autonomous driving technology, Tesla has been adjusting prices across its vehicle lineup in response to market dynamics. This includes price reductions of nearly $2,000 across its models in China, reflecting similar adjustments made in the United States.

Overall, Tesla's strategic moves in pricing and technology development underscore its ongoing efforts to maintain a competitive edge in the rapidly evolving electric vehicle market.

(With Reuters Inputs)