Tesla Delhi Showroom Date Announced: Check Location And Other Details

Electric vehicle (EV) giant Tesla is set to open its second retail outlet in India at Delhi’s upscale Aerocity on August 11, 2025. The move comes less than a month after the company inaugurated its first Indian showroom in Mumbai on July 15, signaling a strategic push into one of the world’s fastest-growing automotive markets.

About the Experience Centre

According to a well-informed source, the New Delhi Experience Centre, located at Aerocity’s Worldmark 3, will cater to customers across the National Capital Region (NCR), serving as a hub for sales, test drives, and customer engagement. The leased retail space spans approximately 4,000 sq ft, with a reported monthly rent of around Rs 25 lakh, aligning closely with its Mumbai showroom setup, the source added.



Aerocity is a luxury commercial zone near the airport, offering proximity to upscale hotels, Fortune 500 offices, and premium retail outlets—making it ideally suited to Tesla’s brand positioning. “The outlet will display Tesla’s popular global models, beginning with the Model Y, and feature trained support staff to provide an immersive buying experience,” said a source requesting anonymity.



Senior Tesla executives, officials from the Ministry of Heavy Industries, and the Delhi Chief Minister are expected to attend the launch event, according to sources.

About Tesla’s Mumbai Outlet

It may be recalled that Tesla marked its official entry into the Indian market with the launch of its first showroom on July 15 at Maker Maxity Mall in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). Spanning 4,000 sq ft, the facility serves as the company’s first physical retail presence in the country.

Current Offering in India

The electric vehicle pioneer has debuted the Model Y rear-wheel-drive (RWD) SUV as its maiden offering. However, registrations are currently limited to Delhi, Gurugram, and Mumbai. At present, two variants are available — the Standard RWD, priced at Rs 59.89 lakh, and the Long Range RWD, at Rs 67.89 lakh (both ex-showroom). Deliveries are scheduled to begin in Q3 2025.



Due to steep import duties on completely built-up (CBU) vehicles, the Model Y commands a significant premium in India over its international pricing. The Standard RWD claims a range of 500 km per charge, while the Long Range version stretches that to 622 km, according to the company.

Government's Push Toward E-Mobility

Tesla’s entry comes at a time when India is aggressively pursuing its electric mobility ambitions. Under the PM E-Drive scheme and various state-level incentives, the Indian government is targeting 30% EV penetration by 2030.