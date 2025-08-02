Tesla Fined Rs 2,000 Crore: What Led to the Massive Penalty on Elon Musk’s Company?

In a major legal setback, a Florida jury has ordered Tesla to pay $243 million (about ₹2,000 crore) in damages over a fatal 2019 crash involving its Autopilot feature, according to a Reuters report. This is a rare court defeat for Tesla and could lead to more lawsuits over its self-driving technology.

The case involved the death of Naibel Benavides Leon and serious injuries to her then-boyfriend, Dillon Angulo. The crash happened when George McGee, driving a Tesla Model S, ran a red light at 62 mph and crashed into the couple’s parked Chevrolet Tahoe.

The jury in Miami awarded $129 million in compensatory damages and $200 million in punitive damages. Tesla was found responsible for 33% of the compensatory amount—about $42.6 million. McGee, who was distracted after dropping his phone while driving, was found 67% at fault, but he wasn't a defendant in the case and won’t pay damages.

Lawyers for the victims argued that Tesla allowed Autopilot to operate on roads it wasn’t designed for. "Autopilot was meant for highways, yet Tesla didn’t restrict its use elsewhere. Meanwhile, Elon Musk publicly claimed it was safer than human drivers," said Brett Schreiber, a lawyer representing the plaintiffs.

Tesla disagreed with the ruling and said it would appeal. The company called the decision flawed, saying it could hinder efforts to improve safety through new technology.

This is the first trial involving a third-party death allegedly caused by Tesla’s Autopilot system. Experts say the verdict could set a precedent. “It’s a big deal,” said Alex Lemann, a law professor at Marquette University. “It’s the first time Tesla has been found liable in a fatal Autopilot case.”

The ruling comes at a time when Tesla is promoting its robotaxi and AI initiatives, especially as its car sales decline. The company’s future growth heavily relies on the success of its self-driving tech.

The crash has also raised serious questions about Autopilot’s capabilities. McGee reportedly failed to stop at both a stop sign and a red light, and received no alerts from the system. Naibel was thrown 75 feet by the impact, and Angulo sustained major injuries.

Tesla insists Autopilot wasn’t to blame. “No car in 2019—or now—could have stopped this crash,” the company said. “This was caused by driver error, not the technology.”