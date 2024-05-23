Tesla's impact report finds no mention of 20 million vehicles' delivery by 2030

Advertisement

Long term objectives gets a miss: The latest impact report, a company outlook showcased by American electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla has skipped the mention of its previously stated target of delivering 20 million vehicles per year by 2030. The omission of the electric vehicle target is being seen as another sign that the billionaire Elon Musk-led firm was scaling back its ambitions as an automaker amid a pivot to robotaxis.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk had last month said that Tesla would use current product lines for new affordable vehicles, as it was withdrawing from more ambitious plans to produce an all-new model that had been expected to cost $25,000. Musk had said that in 2020 Tesla aspired to sell 20 million vehicles by the end of the decade. This sales target was a two-fold increase in the sales of the world's largest automaker Toyota.

(With Reuters inputs)