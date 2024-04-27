Advertisement

Tesla job cuts: Tesla's restructuring efforts continue as the company plans to reduce its workforce in Nevada. According to a government notice submitted to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation, Tesla plans to lay off 693 employees at its facilities in Sparks.

This move is part of Tesla's broader strategy to trim more than 10 per cent of its global workforce in response to declining sales and increased competition.

Employer layoff requirements

Under US labour law, companies employing 100 or more individuals must notify authorities at least 60 days in advance of planned closures or significant layoffs.

Earlier this month, Tesla announced its intention to lay off 6,020 employees in Texas and California. Tesla's global headcount exceeded 140,000 as of late 2023, as reported in filings with US regulators.



(With Reuters Inputs)