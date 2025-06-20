Tesla To Open Showrooms In India? EVs To Be Made-In-China: All You Need To Know

Tesla Inc is going to open its first showrooms in India in July, a Bloomberg report said on Monday.

Reportedly the Elon-Musk-led firm is hunting for growth amid falling sales in Europe as well as China.

Tesla India Plans

According to the report, the electric vehicle giant's first set of cars have arrived in the country, including the Model Y rear-wheel drive SUVs, which have been shipped from Tesla's China factory, said people familiar with the matter while asking not to be named as the information is private.

The Model Y is the world's most selling electric vehicle (EV).

The firm is going to open its first showroom in Mumbai as early as mid July, followed by a showroom in New Delhi, as per the report.

Tesla has imported Supercharger components, car accessories, merchandise and spares from the US, China and the Netherlands, the documents show.

Previously, Tesla has mulled over its India entry several times as India is a market Musk has long eyed but held back from entering due to disagreements over tariffs and local manufacturing.

The breakthrough happened as Elon Musk met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the US in February.

Pricing

While five Model Y vehicles have already arrived in Mumbai from Tesla's Shanghai factory, the cars were declared at 2.77 million rupees ($31,988) and attracted more than 2.1 million rupees in import duties. This is a levy which is consistent with India's 70% tariff on fully-built imported cars under $40,000 plus surcharges, the report added.

The model will go on sale for more than $56,000 before taxes and insurance, through Tesla will determine the final sticker price based on its margin and positioning strategy.