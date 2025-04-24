Tesla vs VinFast: Which EV Is Better for Indian Roads?

Updated April 24th 2025, 12:02 IST
As India accelerates its transition to Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs), two global contenders are stepping into the spotlight: American powerhouse Tesla and Vietnam-based VinFast. With VinFast setting up a manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu and Tesla quietly preparing its India entry, local buyers are beginning to ask: Which EV brand is better suited for Indian roads?
While both companies bring global credibility, their strategies, product lineups, and projected price points in India vary significantly. Here's a side-by-side comparison to help make sense of what each has to offer.
VinFast
The company is establishing a $2 billion EV manufacturing plant in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, with production scheduled to begin in FY2025–26. VinFast showcased two electric SUVs—VF 6 and VF 7—at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo, marking its official entry into the Indian market.
Tesla
Tesla has secured office space in Pune and begun hiring for roles in Mumbai and Delhi. CEO Elon Musk recently confirmed plans to visit India, with discussions around contract manufacturing currently underway. The Model 3 and Model Y are expected to lead Tesla’s India portfolio.
|Specification
|VinFast VF 6
|VinFast VF 7
|Tesla Model 3
|Tesla Model Y
|Body Type
|Compact SUV
|Mid-size SUV
|Sedan
|Crossover SUV
|Estimated Range
|~400 km
|450–500 km (estimated)
|491–602 km (WLTP)
|455–533 km (WLTP)
|Charging
|DC fast charging (~30 mins to 70%)
|Similar capability
|Supercharging (~30 mins)
|Supercharging (~30 mins)
|Drive Options
|Front-Wheel Drive
|FWD / AWD
|RWD / AWD
|All-Wheel Drive
|Tech & Display
|12.9" touchscreen, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay
|Same
|15" touchscreen, Tesla UI
|Same
|Driver Assist
|Basic ADAS
|Advanced ADAS
|Optional Full Self-Driving
|Optional Full Self-Driving
|Connectivity
|Voice assistant, over-the-air (OTA) updates
|Yes
|Voice commands, OTA updates
|Yes
VinFast VF 6: Rs 25–30 lakh
VinFast VF 7: Rs 35–40 lakh
Tesla Model 3: Rs 40–50 lakh
Tesla Model Y: Rs 50–60 lakh
Note: Final pricing will depend on factors such as local manufacturing, import duties, and government incentives.
VinFast appears to have designed its models with developing markets in mind. According to the company, the upcoming SUVs will feature higher ground clearance and a sturdy build—qualities well-suited for Indian road conditions. The models will also target neighboring export markets like Africa and West Asia.
Tesla, on the other hand, is known for low-slung, aerodynamic designs that perform well on smoother roads. To cater to India, some degree of localization is expected—particularly if local production becomes a reality.
VinFast, similar to players like Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai, is planning to build an entire EV ecosystem. This includes in-house battery manufacturing and a nationwide charging network. Its group company, V-Green, is already seeking co-investors for charging infrastructure.
Tesla is renowned for its Supercharger network across the globe. It remains unclear whether Tesla will replicate this model in India or adapt to existing charging networks through partnerships.
VinFast is positioning itself as a more accessible, mid-premium alternative. Its focus on affordability and local manufacturing may appeal to a broader consumer base.
Tesla will likely attract premium, tech-forward customers who value advanced driver-assist features (ADAS), over-the-air software updates, and a globally recognized brand.
For now, the race is just beginning. VinFast has a manufacturing plant in the works and India-focused models already unveiled. Tesla brings global experience and brand appeal but is still finalizing its India entry. Ultimately, Indian buyers will weigh their decisions based on price, infrastructure, real-world performance, and how quickly each brand delivers on its promises.
