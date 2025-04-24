Tesla vs VinFast: Which EV Is Better for Indian Roads?

While VinFast is setting up a plant in Tamil Nadu, Tesla quietly laying the groundwork for its entry. | Image: Republic

As India accelerates its transition to Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs), two global contenders are stepping into the spotlight: American powerhouse Tesla and Vietnam-based VinFast. With VinFast setting up a manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu and Tesla quietly preparing its India entry, local buyers are beginning to ask: Which EV brand is better suited for Indian roads?

While both companies bring global credibility, their strategies, product lineups, and projected price points in India vary significantly. Here's a side-by-side comparison to help make sense of what each has to offer.

Market Entry Status

VinFast

The company is establishing a $2 billion EV manufacturing plant in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, with production scheduled to begin in FY2025–26. VinFast showcased two electric SUVs—VF 6 and VF 7—at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo, marking its official entry into the Indian market.

Tesla

Tesla has secured office space in Pune and begun hiring for roles in Mumbai and Delhi. CEO Elon Musk recently confirmed plans to visit India, with discussions around contract manufacturing currently underway. The Model 3 and Model Y are expected to lead Tesla’s India portfolio.

Expected Launch Models: Side-by-Side Comparison

Specification VinFast VF 6 VinFast VF 7 Tesla Model 3 Tesla Model Y Body Type Compact SUV Mid-size SUV Sedan Crossover SUV Estimated Range ~400 km 450–500 km (estimated) 491–602 km (WLTP) 455–533 km (WLTP) Charging DC fast charging (~30 mins to 70%) Similar capability Supercharging (~30 mins) Supercharging (~30 mins) Drive Options Front-Wheel Drive FWD / AWD RWD / AWD All-Wheel Drive Tech & Display 12.9" touchscreen, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay Same 15" touchscreen, Tesla UI Same Driver Assist Basic ADAS Advanced ADAS Optional Full Self-Driving Optional Full Self-Driving Connectivity Voice assistant, over-the-air (OTA) updates Yes Voice commands, OTA updates Yes

Expected Pricing in India

VinFast VF 6: Rs 25–30 lakh

VinFast VF 7: Rs 35–40 lakh

Tesla Model 3: Rs 40–50 lakh

Tesla Model Y: Rs 50–60 lakh

Note: Final pricing will depend on factors such as local manufacturing, import duties, and government incentives.

Product Suitability

VinFast appears to have designed its models with developing markets in mind. According to the company, the upcoming SUVs will feature higher ground clearance and a sturdy build—qualities well-suited for Indian road conditions. The models will also target neighboring export markets like Africa and West Asia.

Tesla, on the other hand, is known for low-slung, aerodynamic designs that perform well on smoother roads. To cater to India, some degree of localization is expected—particularly if local production becomes a reality.

Charging Ecosystem

VinFast, similar to players like Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai, is planning to build an entire EV ecosystem. This includes in-house battery manufacturing and a nationwide charging network. Its group company, V-Green, is already seeking co-investors for charging infrastructure.

Tesla is renowned for its Supercharger network across the globe. It remains unclear whether Tesla will replicate this model in India or adapt to existing charging networks through partnerships.

Target Customers

VinFast is positioning itself as a more accessible, mid-premium alternative. Its focus on affordability and local manufacturing may appeal to a broader consumer base.

Tesla will likely attract premium, tech-forward customers who value advanced driver-assist features (ADAS), over-the-air software updates, and a globally recognized brand.

Which Brand Has the Edge?