Tesla’s India Head Prashanth Menon Quits Ahead of Long-Awaited Market Entry

Prashanth Menon, who was leading Tesla’s India operations, has stepped down from his role just as the American electric vehicle (EV) giant is gearing up to enter the Indian market, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

Citing people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg stated Menon resigned for “personal reasons”. He had been with Tesla for nearly nine years and most recently served as Chairman of Tesla India Motors and Energy Pvt. Ltd.

The timing of Menon’s departure is notable, as Tesla inches closer to launching its operations in India. The company recently signed a lease for its first showroom in Mumbai and has been actively recruiting for roles across departments, signaling a full-fledged market entry strategy.

While Tesla has not officially commented on the leadership change, Bloomberg noted that the company’s China-based team will temporarily oversee India operations until a successor is named. His resignation comes amid growing speculation about a possible U.S.-India trade agreement that could ease EV import duties — a move that would significantly benefit Tesla’s India ambitions.

Menon played an instrumental role in shaping Tesla’s India strategy, including setting up the company’s local entity in Pune in 2021 and scouting locations for sales and service outlets in metro cities.

Republic World had recently reported that Tesla Inc. is gearing up for a grand entry into the Indian automotive market, with plans to launch its Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) before August 2025. In the initial phase, the US-based electric vehicle maker aims to import and sell 10,000 units across major cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru, according to sources aware of the company's plans.



“Tesla is planning to enter the Indian market with initial retail operations starting between July and August 2025, importing its models as Completely Built Units (CBUs) from its Berlin plant in Germany. In the first phase, it will be shipping 10,000 units of its certified models to the country,” revealed a source familiar with the company’s plans.